Frank Martin lays out South Carolina's plan for final open scholarship

Frank Martin has a simple plan for South Carolina's remaining scholarship in the 2018 class.
"I'd like to sign a guy that's good enough to play in the NBA," he said before taking a long pause, turning to a USC media relations staffer, smiling and adding, "That's good, right?"
Martin, going on seven years as Carolina's coach, can't publicly speak on specific recruits until they're inked to a college. So, being as general as he can, Martin on Friday tried providing his best answer to assembled media members at Williams-Brice Stadium.
"The plan is to use it," Martin said, "the last scholarship. The plan is to fill it. We're in there pretty good with some guys that we've been recruiting for a while. It's a matter of guys just making a decision.
"I'm excited about the possibilities for that last scholarship. We might get good news there here pretty soon.
"But in this world of recruiting I never get too excited until they actually hug me after they attend class. That means they're stuck with me."
Since the end of USC's 2017-18 season, the Gamecocks have lost six players – Frank Booker (graduation), Wes Myers (graduation), Brian Bowen (turned professional), Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia (transfer), Khadim Gueye (transfer) and David Beatty (transfer) – and have added six – Jermaine Couisnard (signed recruit), Alanzo Frink (signed recruit), Keyshawn Bryant (signed recruit), T.J. Moss (signed recruit), Tre Campbell (graduate transfer) and Jair Bolden (traditional transfer).
Throw in returnees Chris Silva, Maik Kotsar, Hassani Gravett, Justin Minaya, Felipe Haase and Jason Cudd and that brings Carolina to 12 scholarship players, one shy of the NCAA limit.
Martin, joined by assistant Chuck Martin, attended the FIBA under-18 Americas championships in Canada this week. They watched Frink represent Dominican Republic, sure, but they also took in Canada's A.J. Lawson.
Lawson, a 6-foot-7 wing, has only visited South Carolina, though Creighton, SMU, Tulane and Oregon remain the mix.
"It was amazing, to be honest,” Lawson said of his Columbia trip to Adam Zagoria this week. “My family was there, Coach Coop [David Cooper of GTA Prep], it was a great experience. My first official visit, so I was new to everything. It was just a good time, I had my family there. We all just jelled together and had a great time. It was a great visit.”
Lawson is averaging 14 points and four rebounds for Canada, which has advanced to the tournament's semifinals.
"He’s athletic, he’s great in transition, he’s a slasher, he’s got good size, wiry strong," ESPN's Fran Fraschilla told The State. "Other than Kentucky looking for top 25 guys, there’s not another school in the SEC that shouldn’t be recruiting him.
“He’d be a plum for the Gamecocks.”
Lawson is expected to make his college announcement by the end of next month.
