Would Jamyest Williams flip from Gamecocks? ‘Nah. No sir.’

1:18 Preparing for snow in South Carolina Pause

1:17 Beaufort business owner stops and sees 'Two guys just wailing on the officer'

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

2:28 911 calls capture last moments of reported murder suicide in Lexington County

5:43 Gamecocks wrap win over Auburn

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

1:52 USC president Harris Pastides makes the case for a bond bill for higher education building projects

2:01 South Carolina residents will automatically live in North Carolina as of Jan. 1

0:34 'When I die, I want to be reborn in Charleston,' Biden tells Sen. Scott at swearing-in