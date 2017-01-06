Would Jamyest Williams flip from Gamecocks? ‘Nah. No sir.’

LOGANVILLE, Ga. – Four-star athlete Jamyest Williams will take an official visit to Georgia but is fully committed to South Carolina, he said on Friday.
“100 percent,” Williams said of his commitment during an interview at his school. Asked if there was any chance he could flip to the Bulldogs, Williams answered, “Nah, not right … nah. No sir.”
It’s been a whirlwind month for Williams after Grayson High won Georgia’s Class AAAAAAA state championship and then the holidays hit. Williams, one of the Gamecocks’ top commitments for the next class, doesn’t have a date for his Georgia visit but said it would be before Jan. 27-29, when he’s officially visiting USC.
That weekend is the final weekend before National Signing Day.
Williams continues to have as much contact as possible with USC assistant Travaris Robinson and head coach Will Muschamp. The coaches’ relationship with Williams began when Williams was a freshman.
“I think it’s going to put me in the best place I can see for myself, instead of where everybody else wants,” Williams said. “What really made me think, ‘South Carolina, South Carolina’ … it was when I was coming back from The Opening with Jalen Tabor, and I was talking to him on the plane and he was just telling me how T-Rob prepared him as a man, not just as a football player.”
