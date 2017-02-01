Former Alabama commit Aaron Sterling goes with the Gamecocks

It looked like it was coming down to South Carolina and Tennessee for three-star defensive end Aaron Sterling.
Chalk one up for the Gamecocks.
The 6-foot-3, 250-pound lineman from Tucker, Ga., signed Wednesday morning with USC in a ceremony at his school. He was at one point committed to Alabama but decommitted in September.
He also claimed offers from LSU, Georgia and N.C. State.
In 2016, he made 77 tackles, 19 1/2 for loss, with 15 1/2 sacks, a fumble forced and an interception.
Stay tuned for photos, video and an updated story from Sterling’s 10 a.m. ceremony.
