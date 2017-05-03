Gamecocks land commitment from Sunshine State running back

Running back Deshaun Fenwick has committed to South Carolina for the 2018 recruiting class.
Fenwick (6-3, 208) also had offers from Georgia, Texas and Boston College, among others.
Fenwick plays for Braden River High in Bradenton, Fla. In 2016 he ran for 755 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 10.1 yards per carry in eight games played. He also had 14 receptions for 278 yards and four more scores.
USC plans to sign at least two running backs in this class.
Fenwick is the fifth new commitment for the 2018 class. Defensive end Tyreek Johnson, originally a 2017 commit, also plans to enroll at USC in January.
South Carolina 2018 class
▪ Deshaun Fenwick (RB): Bradenton, Fla.
▪ Darius Rush (WR): Greeleyville, SC
▪ LaMarius Benson (OL): Covington, Ga.
▪ Maxwell Iyama (OL): Nashville, Tenn.
▪ Hank Manos (OL): Chapin, SC
▪ Tyreek Johnson (DE): Sumter, SC*
*Grayshirting after committing for 2017 class.
