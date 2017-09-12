Christyn Williams, the No. 1 ranked prospect for Class of 2018, has South Carolina in her final five.
Christyn Williams, the No. 1 ranked prospect for Class of 2018, has South Carolina in her final five. USA Basketball Photo
Christyn Williams, the No. 1 ranked prospect for Class of 2018, has South Carolina in her final five. USA Basketball Photo

USC Recruiting

Top-ranked girls basketball recruit has Gamecock women in top five

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

September 12, 2017 5:25 PM

South Carolina is in the mix for the nation’s top-ranked women’s basketball recruit.

Christyn Williams, the No. 1 recruit for Class of 2018, has USC in her final five, released Tuesday. Williams also has Connecticut, Texas, UCLA and Tennessee on the list.

The Gamecocks weren’t in her six schools listed in her blog for USA Today last month.

The 5-foot-11 Williams is a senior at Central Arkansas Christian in Little Rock, Ark., and two-time Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year. She averaged 26.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.1 assists per game in helping her team to the Class 4A quarterfinals.

Williams was the lone high school player to make the USA Basketball Women’s U19 team that played in the FIBA World Cup in Udine, Italy.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Channing Tindall: I'm fighting between two schools right now

Channing Tindall: I'm fighting between two schools right now 2:43

Channing Tindall: I'm fighting between two schools right now
Highlights: Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall 1:22

Highlights: Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall
Highlights: South Carolina commit Hank Manos 1:14

Highlights: South Carolina commit Hank Manos

View More Video