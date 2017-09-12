Top-ranked girls basketball recruit has Gamecock women in top five

South Carolina is in the mix for the nation’s top-ranked women’s basketball recruit.
Christyn Williams, the No. 1 recruit for Class of 2018, has USC in her final five, released Tuesday. Williams also has Connecticut, Texas, UCLA and Tennessee on the list.
The Gamecocks weren’t in her six schools listed in her blog for USA Today last month.
The 5-foot-11 Williams is a senior at Central Arkansas Christian in Little Rock, Ark., and two-time Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year. She averaged 26.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.1 assists per game in helping her team to the Class 4A quarterfinals.
Williams was the lone high school player to make the USA Basketball Women’s U19 team that played in the FIBA World Cup in Udine, Italy.
