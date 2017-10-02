Aquira Decosta will announce her college decision next week. South Carolina is one of the five schools she is considering.
USC Recruiting

Gamecock women hoops target will announce decision next week

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 02, 2017 12:50 PM

Aquira Decosta, one of the top girls’ high school basketball players in the country, is getting closer to college decision.

On Monday, Decosta posted on social she will announce her college choice Oct. 10. South Carolina, Tennessee, Southern Cal, Louisville and Baylor are the schools she is considering. She made her official visit to South Carolina on Sept. 22.

The 6-foot-2 Decosta is the No. 4 prospect by ESPN’s HoopGurlz Top 100. She averaged 18 points, 13 rebounds and four steals for St. Mary’s High School in California last season.

Decosta played on USA Basketball’s 3x3 U18 World Cup team in the summer and was member of the 2016 USA Women’s U17 world championship team.

  Comments  

