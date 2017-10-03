Ty Evans
USC Recruiting

South Carolina offers Arkansas QB commit

By Dwayne McLemore

October 03, 2017 10:14 AM

Talk about timing.

South Carolina on Monday offered quarterback Ty Evans of Monument, Colo. The class of 2019 prospect is committed to Arkansas. He reported the offer via Twitter.

The Gamecocks (3-2, 1-2 SEC) host the Razorbacks (2-2, 1-1) at 4 p.m. this Saturday. That game is on SEC Network.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Evans is a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rating that factors in all networks. He had more than 3,000 passing yards and 31 touchdowns last season.

He is the fourth QB offer for USC in the 2019 class, joining Garrett Shrader of Charlotte, Ryan Hilinski of Orange, Calif., and Sam Howell of Monroe, N.C.

