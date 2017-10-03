South Carolina offers Arkansas QB commit

Talk about timing.
South Carolina on Monday offered quarterback Ty Evans of Monument, Colo. The class of 2019 prospect is committed to Arkansas. He reported the offer via Twitter.
The Gamecocks (3-2, 1-2 SEC) host the Razorbacks (2-2, 1-1) at 4 p.m. this Saturday. That game is on SEC Network.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Evans is a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rating that factors in all networks. He had more than 3,000 passing yards and 31 touchdowns last season.
He is the fourth QB offer for USC in the 2019 class, joining Garrett Shrader of Charlotte, Ryan Hilinski of Orange, Calif., and Sam Howell of Monroe, N.C.
Received a offer from South Carolina University!! Thanks to the whole coaching staff. (No change to status with Arkansas) #GOSEC pic.twitter.com/4s8lJPZjaj— Ty Evans™ (@EvansTy18) October 3, 2017
WOW- @EvansTy18 scrambles to the sideline, completes a 69-yd touchdown pass to @deuce_roberson. @PRHS_Football leads 21-0, 2:52 2Q. #copreps pic.twitter.com/Sh17eVUUeU— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) September 30, 2017
