  USC commit RJ Roderick felt comfortable with Gamecocks staff

    South Carolina defensive back commit RJ Roderick is ready to leave quarterback behind and settle in a role with the South Carolina Gamecocks football team.

South Carolina defensive back commit RJ Roderick is ready to leave quarterback behind and settle in a role with the South Carolina Gamecocks football team.
South Carolina defensive back commit RJ Roderick is ready to leave quarterback behind and settle in a role with the South Carolina Gamecocks football team.

USC Recruiting

How injury gave a South Carolina recruit a jump on his college career

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 02, 2017 12:25 PM

Having to miss five games of his senior season with a stress fracture in his back wasn’t fun for South Carolina football commitment R.J. Roderick.

But it helped him learn something.

The senior, who was a dynamic option quarterback for Cane Bay High School, will play safety on the next level. That side of the ball wasn’t his specialty coming up, and that came into focus while sitting out.

“Defensively, I knew I was raw,” Roderick said. “I just didn’t know how raw, talent-wise, I was. But just being able to sit back with my head coach, coach (Russell) Zehr, and just to spectate and see things that I might have missed out on, I might not have taken account for, and then coming back now, I see the game differently, I play the game differently.”

He said he walked far ahead of or behind the play during games, getting a feel for the looks of offense and of defense.

He’ll finish the season as a starting defensive back, working in some on offense when his team needs him (he’s spent at least some practice time at wingback in addition to playing QB).

Roderick also said the Gamecocks staff was pleased to hear he’d get to come in for a vital stretch of games in his senior season. Cane Bay fell short of a region title in overtime last week, but Roderick had a touchdown and key interception in his return.

The Cobras (8-2) open the postseason by hosting Wilson.

When that starts, he’ll be manning a key spot in the secondary. It’s not the same as running the show on offense, but in his time off, he’s prepared for this different kind of chance.

“Now I’m learning a lot and I’ve learned a lot,” Roderick said. “So my coaches can depend on me a lot more defensively.”

