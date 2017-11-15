Chapin’s Manos ready to begin next chapter with Gamecocks

Hank Manos is ready to get down to business.

The Chapin offensive lineman isn’t worried about the fun he will be missing during the last semester of high school. His efforts have already started toward playing football at South Carolina.

Manos will sign during next month’s early football signing period and enroll at South Carolina in January.

“I had this conversation with my mom. It kind of shortens the timetable,” Manos said. “There is no time for fun like a senior would have. It is all business. I have just been working in the weight room every day trying to get better.”

With center Alan Knott graduating this year, there is a good chance Manos could play right away for the Gamecocks. Manos has been to every USC home game and has been studying the offensive line, He is impressed with the impact new offensive line coach Eric Wolford has made.

“They have made a ton of progress everywhere,” Manos said. “I have got to see them do some things differently and I’m very excited on what coach Wolford is doing.

“My goal is to go in and fight for a spot, fight for every rep. That is how I hope to see it go down.

Manos has a little time between now and January and will be playing in two all-star games. He will play in the Shrine Bowl on Dec. 16 and then the Under Armour All-American game Jan. 4 in Orlando Fla.

Manos received his Under Armour jersey during a ceremony at the school Wednesday.

“I am just exited to get a chance to represent the guys around here,” Manos said. “I am super thankful for my teammates and coaches playing a huge role in all this.”

Manos made it a point to honor his coaches by giving them Dream Champion Awards that each all-star gets for his selection.

Manos, a mainstay on the Eagles offensive line, had a big senior season. He graded out at about 90 percent with 65 pancake blocks and was named the Class 4A Lineman of the Year.