More Videos

Midlands hoops coaches discuss preseason expectations 1:55

Midlands hoops coaches discuss preseason expectations

Pause
Chapin lineman, Gamecocks commit Hank Manos gets his Under Armour All-American jersey 0:38

Chapin lineman, Gamecocks commit Hank Manos gets his Under Armour All-American jersey

Football legend Jim Stuckey was bullied as a kid 3:30

Football legend Jim Stuckey was bullied as a kid

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire 1:32

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 3:03

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing

Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge? 3:17

Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge?

Look inside: Violent criminals were once locked up in downtown Columbia 2:21

Look inside: Violent criminals were once locked up in downtown Columbia

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game 1:05

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting 1:21

How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting

  • Chapin lineman, Gamecocks commit Hank Manos gets his Under Armour All-American jersey

    Chapin senior lineman Hank Manos received his Under Armour all American jersey Wednesday at ceremony at the school.

Chapin senior lineman Hank Manos received his Under Armour all American jersey Wednesday at ceremony at the school. lbezjak@thestate.com
Chapin senior lineman Hank Manos received his Under Armour all American jersey Wednesday at ceremony at the school. lbezjak@thestate.com

USC Recruiting

Chapin’s Manos ready to begin next chapter with Gamecocks

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

November 15, 2017 1:05 PM

Hank Manos is ready to get down to business.

The Chapin offensive lineman isn’t worried about the fun he will be missing during the last semester of high school. His efforts have already started toward playing football at South Carolina.

Manos will sign during next month’s early football signing period and enroll at South Carolina in January.

“I had this conversation with my mom. It kind of shortens the timetable,” Manos said. “There is no time for fun like a senior would have. It is all business. I have just been working in the weight room every day trying to get better.”

With center Alan Knott graduating this year, there is a good chance Manos could play right away for the Gamecocks. Manos has been to every USC home game and has been studying the offensive line, He is impressed with the impact new offensive line coach Eric Wolford has made.

“They have made a ton of progress everywhere,” Manos said. “I have got to see them do some things differently and I’m very excited on what coach Wolford is doing.

“My goal is to go in and fight for a spot, fight for every rep. That is how I hope to see it go down.

Manos has a little time between now and January and will be playing in two all-star games. He will play in the Shrine Bowl on Dec. 16 and then the Under Armour All-American game Jan. 4 in Orlando Fla.

Manos received his Under Armour jersey during a ceremony at the school Wednesday.

“I am just exited to get a chance to represent the guys around here,” Manos said. “I am super thankful for my teammates and coaches playing a huge role in all this.”

Manos made it a point to honor his coaches by giving them Dream Champion Awards that each all-star gets for his selection.

Manos, a mainstay on the Eagles offensive line, had a big senior season. He graded out at about 90 percent with 65 pancake blocks and was named the Class 4A Lineman of the Year.

Related stories from The State in Columbia SC

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Midlands hoops coaches discuss preseason expectations 1:55

Midlands hoops coaches discuss preseason expectations

Pause
Chapin lineman, Gamecocks commit Hank Manos gets his Under Armour All-American jersey 0:38

Chapin lineman, Gamecocks commit Hank Manos gets his Under Armour All-American jersey

Football legend Jim Stuckey was bullied as a kid 3:30

Football legend Jim Stuckey was bullied as a kid

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire 1:32

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 3:03

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing

Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge? 3:17

Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge?

Look inside: Violent criminals were once locked up in downtown Columbia 2:21

Look inside: Violent criminals were once locked up in downtown Columbia

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game 1:05

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting 1:21

How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting

  • USC commit Hank Manos hopes to make early impact for Gamecocks

    Chapin lineman and South Carolina commit Hank Manos discusses enrolling early and progress the Gamecocks have made this season.

USC commit Hank Manos hopes to make early impact for Gamecocks

View More Video