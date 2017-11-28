Kurt Roper has in-home visit with important USC commit

South Carolina’s football coaches are out on the road, and Tuesday night, a key coach dropped in on an important commit.

Gamecocks offensive coordinator Kurt Roper dropped on four-star USC quarterback commit Dakereon Joyner. The Fort Dorchester quarterback just saw his season end with a loss to Dutch Fork.

SECCountry reported Joyner suffered an AC sprain in his non-throwing (left) shoulder in the game. He still expects to play in the Shrine Bowl and as a senior completed 133 of 205 passes for 2,376 yards and 31 touchdowns. He ran 149 times for 980 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Roper’s name was linked to an opening at Rice on Monday.