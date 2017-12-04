Coaches: Bryce Thompson would instantly upgrade Gamecocks

Dutch Fork’s Bryce Thompson hasn’t announced his college decision yet but if he picks South Carolina, two coaches believe he could have a big impact for the Gamecocks.
“He’d instantly upgrade South Carolina. He is a special player,” Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts said following Saturday’s state championship victory against Dorman.
Knotts said earlier in the week Thompson was the best player he’s coached in 37 years and he delivered in the 28-27 victory. He didn’t come off the field much, playing receiver and running back on offense and in the secondary.
Thompson, who is ranked as a three-star recruit, finished with 168 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning 25-yarder in the fourth quarter.
“Don't care about rankings, stars, or offers ... Bryce Thompson is the best football player in SC & one of the best I've seen ever. Hope he is in garnet next year bc he will make an immediate impact. Good luck @thommybry!” Hammond coach Erik Kimrey tweeted after Saturday’s game.
Kimrey, a former South Carolina quarterback, faced Thompson twice last season when the two-way standout was at Ben Lippen, which defeated Hammond twice last year on its way to SCISA 3A championship.
At Dutch Fork this year, Thompson rushed for 1,368 yards, caught 44 passes for 630 yards and 38 total touchdowns. He also had 27 tackles, an interception and blocked a kick on defense.
Thompson, a former Virginia Tech commit, is dealing South Carolina, Virginia Tech, N.C. State and Marshall. He attended several Gamecock games this season.
Thompson will play in next week’s Shrine Bowl.
