More Videos

Look: Perry Orth working with Dakereon Joyner 0:34

Look: Perry Orth working with Dakereon Joyner

Pause
Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale? 1:07

Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale?

Watch a timelapse of snow blanketing the Midlands 0:25

Watch a timelapse of snow blanketing the Midlands

Dominion Energy CEO Thomas Farrell talks about acquisition of SCANA 3:41

Dominion Energy CEO Thomas Farrell talks about acquisition of SCANA

Commute nightmare: Snow, ice bring I-95 traffic to a standstill Wednesday evening 0:49

Commute nightmare: Snow, ice bring I-95 traffic to a standstill Wednesday evening

‘No fight. No resolve.’: Frank Martin breaks down loss to Missouri 1:45

‘No fight. No resolve.’: Frank Martin breaks down loss to Missouri

Kershaw sheriff’s office show nighttime car chase ending in river plunge 1:28

Kershaw sheriff’s office show nighttime car chase ending in river plunge

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:00

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

What USC said about Bryan McClendon, offense in bowl game 1:25

What USC said about Bryan McClendon, offense in bowl game

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years 1:45

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years

  • Sneak peek of Frank Martin's offices, renovated Gamecock basketball practice facility

    Here's a look at the new South Carolina basketball offices and training facilities in the renovated Carolina Coliseum.

Here's a look at the new South Carolina basketball offices and training facilities in the renovated Carolina Coliseum.
Here's a look at the new South Carolina basketball offices and training facilities in the renovated Carolina Coliseum.

USC Recruiting

South Carolina basketball offers three-star guard

By Andrew Ramspacher

aramspacher@thestate.com

January 04, 2018 12:32 PM

South Carolina’s 2018 recruiting class remains empty, but the Gamecocks reportedly made a scholarship offer Wednesday.

Jermaine Couisnard, given a three-star rating from 247Sports, was in Columbia to take in USC’s game against Missouri. A number of publications said the 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard is leaving with an offer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Couisnard averaged 29.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists during his senior year at East Chicago Central High School in Indiana before heading to Montverde Academy in Florida for a prep season. According to 247Sports, Couisnard has also been offered by Texas State. Schools interested include Baylor, Illinois and Louisville.

"The decision won't be long," Couisnard told SportsTalk’s Phil Kornblut. "I don't have a date yet but it's not going to be long. I really don't have (a favorite) in my mind but I just know like where I'm going to fit in the program."

Phil Kornblut contributed to this report

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Look: Perry Orth working with Dakereon Joyner 0:34

Look: Perry Orth working with Dakereon Joyner

Pause
Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale? 1:07

Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale?

Watch a timelapse of snow blanketing the Midlands 0:25

Watch a timelapse of snow blanketing the Midlands

Dominion Energy CEO Thomas Farrell talks about acquisition of SCANA 3:41

Dominion Energy CEO Thomas Farrell talks about acquisition of SCANA

Commute nightmare: Snow, ice bring I-95 traffic to a standstill Wednesday evening 0:49

Commute nightmare: Snow, ice bring I-95 traffic to a standstill Wednesday evening

‘No fight. No resolve.’: Frank Martin breaks down loss to Missouri 1:45

‘No fight. No resolve.’: Frank Martin breaks down loss to Missouri

Kershaw sheriff’s office show nighttime car chase ending in river plunge 1:28

Kershaw sheriff’s office show nighttime car chase ending in river plunge

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:00

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

What USC said about Bryan McClendon, offense in bowl game 1:25

What USC said about Bryan McClendon, offense in bowl game

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years 1:45

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years

  • Look: Perry Orth working with Dakereon Joyner

    Former South Carolina QB Perry Orth trained incoming USC freshman Dakereon Joyner.

Look: Perry Orth working with Dakereon Joyner

View More Video