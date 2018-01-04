South Carolina basketball offers three-star guard

More Videos 0:34 Look: Perry Orth working with Dakereon Joyner Pause 1:07 Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale? 0:25 Watch a timelapse of snow blanketing the Midlands 3:41 Dominion Energy CEO Thomas Farrell talks about acquisition of SCANA 0:49 Commute nightmare: Snow, ice bring I-95 traffic to a standstill Wednesday evening 1:45 ‘No fight. No resolve.’: Frank Martin breaks down loss to Missouri 1:28 Kershaw sheriff’s office show nighttime car chase ending in river plunge 1:00 South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:25 What USC said about Bryan McClendon, offense in bowl game 1:45 Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Sneak peek of Frank Martin's offices, renovated Gamecock basketball practice facility Here's a look at the new South Carolina basketball offices and training facilities in the renovated Carolina Coliseum. Here's a look at the new South Carolina basketball offices and training facilities in the renovated Carolina Coliseum.

Here's a look at the new South Carolina basketball offices and training facilities in the renovated Carolina Coliseum.