South Carolina basketball offers three-star guard

South Carolina’s 2018 recruiting class remains empty, but the Gamecocks reportedly made a scholarship offer Wednesday.
Jermaine Couisnard, given a three-star rating from 247Sports, was in Columbia to take in USC’s game against Missouri. A number of publications said the 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard is leaving with an offer.
Couisnard averaged 29.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists during his senior year at East Chicago Central High School in Indiana before heading to Montverde Academy in Florida for a prep season. According to 247Sports, Couisnard has also been offered by Texas State. Schools interested include Baylor, Illinois and Louisville.
"The decision won't be long," Couisnard told SportsTalk’s Phil Kornblut. "I don't have a date yet but it's not going to be long. I really don't have (a favorite) in my mind but I just know like where I'm going to fit in the program."
Phil Kornblut contributed to this report
