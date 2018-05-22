Report: former Lewisville Lion Josh Belk set to visit two SEC schools

Former Clemson defensive lineman Josh Belk is set to visit a pair of SEC schools, according to a report from the Chester News and Reporter.
Belk's attorney, Everett Stubbs, told Travis Jenkins of the Chester News and Reporter that Belk is going to visit South Carolina on Wednesday and Georgia on Thursday.
Belk received his unconditional release from Clemson last week and will have to sit out the 2018 season.
He was rated as a four-star recruit for the class of 2018 by the 247Sports Composite rankings coming out of Lewisville High.
