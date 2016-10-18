USC receiver target focused on two schools as decision nears

South Carolina and Oregon are currently in the lead for wide receiver Chad Terrell of Dallas, Ga.
Along with USC and Oregon, Terrell previously had NC State listed in his top three but eliminated the Wolfpack as one of his favorites.
“They just dropped down a bit lower for me. The other two seemed more into it,” Terrell said. “I just had to narrow it down a little bit more and they were just the one I eliminated out of the three.”
Terrell hopes to visit USC for a game this season but does not know which one yet. He said he talked about it with his mother Sunday night and is confident he can visit the campus sometime soon.
He last spoke with USC head coach Will Muschamp and wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon “about a week ago” via text and phone calls. He last heard from Oregon’s coaching staff one week ago as well and said one school is not recruiting him harder than the other.
He does not know when he will make his decision, but knows it will be sometime before the season ends.
Notes
▪ Class of 2018 LB Kyle Wright of Ben Lippen was at Notre Dame Saturday as the Irish lost to Stanford. But the trip was by no means a loss to Wright.
“The visit to Notre Dame was absolutely amazing. Everything about it was great. I didn’t get to talk to the coaches. It was just kind of so unreal to me that I was actually there. Never thought I would be taking a visit to Notre Dame, but God does his magic.”
Wright said he will visit USC this Saturday and East Carolina the next Saturday. He’s also been to Clemson.
▪ 2018 RB Kavosiey Smoke of Wetumpka, Ala., was offered by USC Monday.
▪ According 247Sports, USC linebacker commitment Eldridge Thompson of Coffeyville Community College (Kansas) said he is still solid with the Gamecocks, but Mississippi State and Florida State have been recruiting him and he’ll likely visit both along with USC. Thompson suffered a shoulder injury in Coffeyville’s first game and underwent season-ending surgery. He is on track to graduate in December and will have three years of eligibility.
▪ 2018 USC LB target Eli Adams of South Pointe visited Florida State on Saturday.
