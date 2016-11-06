Bentley a ‘huge factor’ for Gamecocks’ new WR commit

Wide receiver Chad Terrell of Dallas, Ga., who announced a commitment Friday night to South Carolina, said he made up his mind about two weeks ago between the Gamecocks and the Oregon Ducks.
It’s no coincidence that about two weeks ago freshman Jake Bentley emerged as the Gamecocks’ starting quarterback for now and the future. Terrell said that development played no small part in his decision.
“Jake Bentley was honestly a huge factor for me, too,” said Terrell, who actually met Bentley on a junior day visit last year before Bentley decided to graduate early and enroll with the 2016 class. “I saw the last two games and saw how he’s definitely going to develop more and more. I just feel comfortable having him as the quarterback there for the future.”
The decision for Terrell came down to the Gamecocks and Oregon, and he took an official visit to Eugene in September.
“They both have similar attributes that I really like,” he said. “South Carolina, I feel like they are bringing in a really good recruiting class this year and I feel like in the next few years the future is really bright. I like the academics because what I want to major in is going to be along the lines of marketing and business, and the business program at South Carolina is among the tops in the country. Academically and on the field it suits me in both areas really good, plus it’s somewhat close to home.”
Terrell said he told Will Muschamp of his commitment earlier in the week. He said he is looking to take his official visit with the Gamecocks Nov. 19.
He currently is second in the state of Georgia this season for receiving yards with 1,099. He has 16 touchdowns for North Paulding High.
Terrell is USC’s 22nd commitment for the class and the third at receiver.
Congrats to Chad Terrell on committing to @USC__Football #PackPride @terrellchad35 pic.twitter.com/8oXEMupVaX— Wolfpack Football (@PACK_FOOTBALL) November 4, 2016
