Former Clemson DB Kaleb Chalmers previews USC visit

Defensive back Kaleb Chalmers of Northwest Mississippi Community College was not heavily recruited by South Carolina in 2015 when he was a Shrine Bowler out of Greenwood High and one of the state’s top prospects.
An official offer from the Gamecocks came in late, and by then Chalmers had committed to Clemson.
He did not take an official visit to USC the first time around. Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson like him a lot for cornerback and he will take an official visit this weekend when the Gamecocks host Western Carolina.
“It’s an SEC school in one of the Power Five conferences and they say the best of the best is in the SEC, so it’s a great opportunity to show off my talent, and it’s back home,” Chalmers said. “Coach Robinson said he likes my game, he likes my technique a lot. They just like my game.”
Chalmers redshirted in 2015 at Clemson and was expected to compete for a starting job this season, but he was dismissed in March after his arrest on drug possession charges. Chalmers said all of the charges against him were dropped, and his coach said he’s been an ideal student and player for him.
He’s getting the chance to continue his career on the major college level, and the idea that he started his career and at Clemson and might finish it at USC has not been lost on him.
“I think about that a lot,” Chalmers said. “God puts you through things, so if that were to happen then it was meant to happen.”
Chalmers said he is also scheduled to take an official visit to Ole Miss Dec. 9. He also visited there unofficially earlier this week.
His parents will join him on the visit to USC. As for the chance of a commitment to the Gamecocks, Chalmers is non-committal.
“I don’t know,” he said. “Time will tell.”
He will return to Greenwood after the visit to spend the holiday with his family.
Chalmers was named first time all conference this season. He had 26 tackles with one interception and 12 passes broken up.
