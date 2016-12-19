Gamecocks ‘not going to stop recruiting’ Devonte Wyatt

Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt of Decatur, Ga., continues to hold to his Georgia commitment but is not ready to shut down his recruiting.
Wyatt, a former Gamecock commitment, also holds South Carolina, Florida and Alabama high up on his list.
He is scheduled for official visits to Georgia and USC the first two visitation weekends in January and also plans to take official visits to Florida and Alabama.
USC recruiters Lance Thompson and Byron McClendon were in to see Wyatt earlier this month, and they have kept up the interest in him.
“I talk with the Gamecocks almost every day, coach Thompson,” Wyatt said. “He’s telling me they are not going to stop recruiting me hard and I always have a home there. They have me coming in and playing as a freshman if I come in and play hard. They like my speed.”
Wyatt said USC, Georgia and Florida are recruiting him the hardest and are in contact daily. He said USC is second on his list behind Georgia. And how can the Gamecocks win him back?
“I’m not sure yet,” Wyatt said.
This season he had 70 tackles with 15 sacks and 30 tackles for loss.
NOTE: DE Jaylen Twyman of Washington, DC, does not plan to make his decision until after he takes his official visits in January. Twyman visited Pitt earlier this month. He said he will visit USC Jan. 14 and Missouri Jan. 21.
