Top 2018 target Josh Belk looks ahead to future visits

Class of 2018 defensive lineman Josh Belk of Lewisville has nearly a dozen offers at this point.
They include South Carolina, Clemson, North Carolina, LSU, Florida State, NC State, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, Auburn and Florida. Texas A&M also called his coach recently to express interest.
Belk made several visits for games during the season, in particular to USC and Clemson. That included the regular season finale at Death Valley. As he weighs the values of the in-state schools against one another, the game’s outcome won’t influence him, he said.
“Not really,” Belk said. “I know that South Carolina is rebuilding right now and I just want to give it another year and see how the academics and how far the athletics can take me. I feel like after I take my official visits I’ll be able to make a decision.”
Belk is going to be an early graduate, so all of his official visits will take place during next season, with his decision to come in mid-December. USC and Clemson will get visits along with Ohio State, and he’d like to visit a school in Texas and either Florida or Florida State.
As for upcoming junior days, Belk said he’s going to Virginia Tech Jan. 14 and Clemson Jan. 28. And one of his coaches has talked with him about going over to USC for a bowl practice. He also plans to go to a USC junior day. He said he does not have a favorite at this point.
This season Belk recorded 78 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and eight sacks, and he blocked five extra point kicks.
