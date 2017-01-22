Josh Belk hears Gamecocks’ plan for him

Lewisville defensive lineman Josh Belk was among a handful of juniors to visit South Carolina Saturday.
Belk has been to USC several times, and this time he got a look at what USC is about to build, a new football operations center adjacent to the indoor practice facility.
“I see that they are more on the come-up and I didn’t know about the new facility that they are building,” Belk said. “I like the academics and how they’ve got it set up for the tutoring and study hall. They offer a bunch of help if you need it and they are just there for you to guide you and make sure you can be the best that you can be.”
Belk also talked football with head coach Will Muschamp and his defensive staff and got more information on their plans for him if he were to join them in the future.
“They said that I can play three technique, four technique, basically just moving around as they need me,” Belk said. “I talked to coach [Lance] Thompson the most and I talked to coach Muschamp for a little bit.”
This was the first junior day kind of visit for Belk and he will visit Clemson next weekend. He’s not sure of other visits after that but said Ohio State, Virginia Tech and Florida State are the three out-of-state programs working him the hardest right now.
As for USC and Clemson, Belk said neither has the edge on the other.
“Not really. I’m still learning a lot about both schools, so not really,” he said.
Notes
▪ Former USC WR commitment Shawn Smith of Brunswick, Ga., committed Saturday to Virginia.
▪ USC offered several players from Jones High School in Orlando: WR Sevyn Banks, Jaylen Joyner, DB Imani Partlow, DE Stacy Kirby, 2019 OL Cameron Vaughn and WR Dominick Hill.
