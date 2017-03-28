Hometown lineman commits to Muschamp, Gamecocks

South Carolina landed a commitment Tuesday from local offensive lineman Hank Manos of Chapin.
Manos, a 6-foot-4, 275-pound offensive lineman and state heavyweight wrestling champion, had offers from Duke, N.C. State, Wake Forest, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina and Georgia State.
“Coach [Eric] Wolford is a great coach, an awesome coach,” Manos said recently. “He’s definitely an intense guy and fits the program style up there. I got to watch him work with some of the players and that was very exciting for me. Definitely saw that he knows what he’s doing and is very active on the field, which I like.”
He is the third new commitment for the 2018 class, joining offensive lineman LaMarius Benson of Covington, Ga.; and wide receiver Darius Rush of Greeleyville. Defensive end Tyreek Johnson (Sumter), originally part of the 2017 class, is on track to enroll in January.
When you know...you know! Blessed to announce my commitment to the University of South Carolina #SpursUp @CoachWMuschamp @FBCoachWolf pic.twitter.com/FUvfvzuGKK— Hank Manos (@hank_manos) March 28, 2017
