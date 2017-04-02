Offensive lineman from Tennessee commits to Gamecocks

Offensive lineman Maxwell Iyama of Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Sunday became the third offensive lineman to commit to South Carolina for the 2018 class.
Iyama (6-6, 290) said he called offensive line coach Eric Wolford Sunday afternoon and gave him the news. Iyama picked the Gamecocks over Georgia, Tennessee and Memphis.
“I feel they are going to give me the best opportunity on and off the field to be the best I can be,” said Iyama who visited USC late last month to watch a spring practice. “I like Coach Wolford, I can trust him. The atmosphere was great and I feel like it’s where I belong. I feel like he can use my length and speed on the edge. I feel like if I work hard enough I can get in there pretty early.”
Iyama is an offensive tackle and plays the left side for his school.
“With my size, I’m not lazy,” he said. “Coaches like my athleticism, my drive and my motor.”
Iyama also had offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Louisville. At this point he’s not sure if he’ll graduate early, but he said he is sure he is finished with his recruiting.
“I’m committed and I mean it,” he said.
The Gamecocks now have five commitments for their 2018 class, and that includes defensive end Tyreek Johnson, who committed for 2017 and now plans to enroll in January.
