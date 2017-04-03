Defensive end, grad transfer from Minnesota set to visit Gamecocks

Will Muschamp continues to look at the graduate transfer market for players who might help his South Carolina program in 2017.
Last weekend former Duke starting quarterback Thomas Sirk made an official visit as part of the spring game. And later this month, former Minnesota defensive end Gaelin Elmore (6-6, 275) will visit USC to see whether that’s where he wants to play his final season.
Elmore said he was offered by Muschamp on Friday, and he has set an official visit with the Gamecocks for April 14.
“I’m super excited,” Elmore said. “It’s a great honor and something I have to consider greatly. I know (Muschamp) is a defensive coach and puts people in the NFL. I definitely know the history of the defensive line at USC and the history there. It’s a great situation.”
Elmore will visit either Oklahoma this weekend and East Carolina the weekend after the USC visit.
As a junior last season, Elmore played in all 13 games, starting six. He registered 16 tackles with 4 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He also was named Academic All Big 10 with a major in communication studies.
As a sophomore Elmore totaled 12 tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. And as a freshman he made 11 tackles with 1 sacks.
Elmore is a native of Somerset, Wisconsin.
Comments