South Carolina could dip into JUCO ranks for another QB

South Carolina is dangerously thin at quarterback for the 2017 season with only three scheduled to be on scholarship. One place Kurt Roper is looking for help after failing to entice graduate transfer Thomas Sirk to come in from Duke is junior college.
The Gamecocks are looking into Westin Elliott (6-foot-5, 230 pounds), a Texas native who played last season at Blinn College in Texas. They’ve made some preliminary contact with him and he’s just waiting for Roper to take the next step in recruiting.
“Right now I’m just waiting to hear from Coach Roper and see if we can get a visit set up,” Elliott said. “Recruiting is just now starting for JUCOs since all of the D1’s are just now finishing up their spring practices and games. So, this week or next recruiting should pick up. But the main schools I’ve been in contact with recently are Washington State, Louisiana Tech and South Carolina.”
Elliott said most of his contact with the Gamecocks thus far has been with director of player personnel Matt Lindsey.
“He has told me they really my size and arm strength. I’m 6’5”, 230 pounds. I’m supposed to be hearing from Coach Roper sometime this week though and I’m sure we will get more in depth on the offense. I’ve watched the spring game a couple times and broken it down, and I really like the offense. It’s all stuff I’m familiar with and have run before. It’s definitely a place I’m super interested in and it would be a great atmosphere to play in. From what I can tell, it’s a great culture and somewhere I would want to be.”
Last season Elliott played in five games passing for 670 yards and six touchdowns while completing 60 percent of his passes. He will have four years to play three at the next level. He finishes school at Blinn on May 12.
Notes:
▪ South Carolina on Tuesday offered wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase of Metairie, La. Some of his other offers are LSU, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, TCU and Ole Miss.
▪ Wide receiver Kamryn Babb of St. Louis was offered by the Gamecocks on Tuesday night. He also has offers from Ohio State, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Illinois, North Carolina, UCLA and others.
▪ South Carolina offered 2020 quarterback Max Johnson of Watkinsville, Ga., and 2020 wide receiver Porter Rooks of Charlotte on Tuesday.
▪ Former Hammond big man Chevez Goodwin said he would like to move to program in a Power Five conference and said USC is one of the programs he'd like to consider after announcing his transfer from College of Charelston.
▪ Wide receiver Justyn Ross of Phenix City, Ala., visited Clemson Tuesday. Ross is heavily recruited receiver with other offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Louisville, Miami, Tennessee, Southern Cal and others.
"I can honestly say that today was one of the best visits I've ever been on," Ross tweeted regarding his Clemson visit.
▪ Linebacker Teradja Mitchell plans to get to Clemson for a visit soon.
Comments