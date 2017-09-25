Top Dawn Staley recruiting target recaps official visit

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley had a big recruiting weekend with several of her top targets on campus for official visits.
One of those was 6-foot-2 Aquira DeCosta of Sacramento, Calif. She also has visited Southern Cal and Louisville and put this visit with the Gamecocks right up at the top.
“I loved everything about USC,” DeCosta said. “The campus is beautiful, the coaching staff are loving and great people, the team is absolutely amazing. The program is very well set up and I really enjoyed my time there.”
DeCosta will visit Tennessee officially this weekend then take her final official visit to Baylor Oct. 6. She has not indicated a favorite.
“The Gamecocks fit into my recruiting situation after my visit just from the fact how I play really suits what they do and how they like to play,” she said.
Notes
▪ USC is in the top three with 2019 DE Ani Izuchukwu of Hendersonville, Tenn. He also has Alabama and Ohio State on his short list.
▪ USC offered 2019 DB Anthony Harris of Havelock, NC. He also has offers from East Carolina, NC State, Southern Miss and Coastal Carolina.
▪ USC men’s basketball target Zion Williamson of Spartanburg Day did not make his Kentucky official visit over the weekend, according to Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio. Jones reported Williamson will reschedule with Kentucky. Williamson is scheduled to visit Kansas this weekend.
