Phil Kornblut

Big Gamecocks recruiting target decommits from Florida State

By Phil Kornblut

Special to The State

November 30, 2017 08:35 AM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 26 MINUTES AGO

Defensive back Israel Mukuamu of Bossier City, La., formerly of Berkeley High School, announced a decommitment from Florida State Wednesday night.

Mukuamu committed to the Seminoles in late July over USC and others but the growing possibility of Jimbo Fisher leaving FSU for Texas A&M forced Mukuamu’s hand, and USC could be the benefactor.

“They (USC) are back at the top but I’m still looking at Georgia, and I’m taking an official visit to Purdue, and I’m looking at Indiana as well,” Mukuamu said. “Others might pop up like Louisville, and I just got a text from USF, so I’ve got to see what happens. There’s no leader, I’m going to wait out my decision and see what happens. Florida State is still in it but I’m not sure because the stability there is unsure.”

Mukuamu talked on the phone Wednesday night with USC defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson, and Robinson and Will Muschamp plans to visit Mukuamu Monday.

“I think they are really intense about me,” he said. “They never really stopped recruiting me. They told me over the summer they were going to come after me hard up until Signing Day. I would feel comfortable going there and playing in T’Rob’s defense and under Coach Muschamp.”

Mukuamu has taken official visits to USC, Florida State, Indiana and Georgia. He said his entire family will go with him to Purdue this weekend. Purdue coaches were in to see him Wednesday and Indiana was in Tuesday.

Mukuamu will sign Dec. 20, and he plans to commit publicly before that date. If USC lands him, it will be a little bit of sweet revenge for Muschamp who lost committed safety Hamsah Nasirildeen to the Seminoles.

