Will Muschamp, Travaris Robinson visit ex-FSU commit; USC rises on his list

South Carolina’s momentum with defensive back Israel Mukuamu of Bossier City, La., continued on an upward trajectory Monday night as Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson made their in home visit. Mukuamu is a former Florida State commitment but now he's the Gamecocks' to lose as the early signing period approaches.
"I would say they are at the top," Mukuamu said of the Gamecocks. "They are my favorite. Anything can happen these next couple of days. I think I'll probably commit to one of these schools either next week or on (early) signing day."
Mukuamu took official visits to USC, Florida State, Indiana, Georgia and this past weekend to Purdue. Also Monday Indiana was in the home and Purdue is coming in Wednesday. He's not sure when Florida State plans to visit.
As for the visit with the Gamecock coaches, Mukuamu said he learned a lot more about the plans they have in store for him.
Never miss a local story.
"They talked about the opportunities I have if I went there as far as coming in and playing early,” Mukuamu said. “And the high level of expectations and the development from the coaches I would get."
Mukuamu also said Muschamp shared with him his thoughts on the progress of the program in year and where the Gamecocks are headed.
"First year he had six wins, this year eight wins, so you can see the program is rising," he said. "Just the talent they are bringing in, the recruiting. And him being a defensive coach and the defensive players he and T-Rob have developed over the years, they said they've had multiple first round picks. And they said they need help at DB and they need to get longer and bigger at DB."
Mukuamu is a former Berkeley High standout who moved to Louisiana for his senior season.
Notes:
▪ Kissimmee, Fla. defensive end Dennis Briggs said Monday night he will take an official visit to USC. The date has not been set.
▪ Cornerback Jaycee Horn of Alpharetta, Ga. will take his official visit to USC this weekend according to Hale McGranahan of SEC Country. Horn took several unofficial visits to USC during the season. He recently decommitted from Tennessee. Alabama, Ole Miss and Mississippi State have also been involved.
▪ Virginia Tech in Monday night with defensive end K.J. Henry of Clemmons, N.C. He's a Clemson and USC target. The Tigers are due in Wednesday and the Gamecocks on Thursday. Henry will take his official visit to Alabama this weekend.
▪ South Carolina defensive back target Asante Samuel of Ft. Lauderdale had an in-home visit with Florida State on Monday. He's been a Seminole commitment.
▪ Louisville coach Bobby Petrino was in Monday to visit South Carolina defensive end target Dorian Gerald of College of the Canyons (Ca.). USC recruiter Lance Thompson was in Sunday. Gerald will take his official visit to Louisville this weekend.
Comments