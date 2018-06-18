'The lead is very big': Memphis receiver has Gamecocks on top after camp visit

Wide receiver Keveon Mullins of Memphis, Tenn., a former commitment of the hometown Tigers, now calls South Carolina his favorite with the Tigers second on his list.
He also has Georgia and Louisville in his top four, and he visited Louisville Friday. On Sunday night, however, he said it's the Gamecocks and Tigers he's pondering over for a decision by the end of July, and the Gamecocks have a big advantage. Mullins camped at USC last week.
"I like South Carolina. They are great," Mullins said. "I love the coaches and how they said they would use me. The lead is very big. They're number one. There's one thing I like about it, that they have a lot of receivers and start as freshmen. That's something I would like to do, go in and plays as a freshman. And I love that my position coach is the offensive coordinator and he calls the plays. That's a good thing, that your position coach calls plays."
Mullins (6-3, 210) got a lot of attention from receivers coach and offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon and head coach Will Muschamp during his camp visit. He feels he did a nice job of showing them his various skills and they liked what they saw from him, especially his size.
"Me having a nice body, a big size, me being a big receiver," he said. "They also like the way I return kicks, being a kick returner. I did one-on-one work with the receivers coach. Muschamp was out there watching. I like the way he does things. I like the way he coaches. I liked the way he worked me out and put me through drills. I learned a couple of things from them and the things I learned, I like what I learned."
Despite putting the Gamecocks well out in front, Mullins said he's not all the way there on his final decision.
"I'm thinking things over," Mullins said. "If I had made up my mind, I would have gone ahead and committed. I'm just thinking things over. It's really between Memphis and South Carolina, I'm just thinking things over. (The hometown pull) is big but it wasn't as big as when I was committed to Memphis. Even though I decommitted they are still recruiting me hard."
As is USC.
"Man, since I left I've been hearing from them every day. Every day," Mullnis said. "Coach Muschamp hits me up every day. And I've got a good relationship with Ryan (Hilinski), the junior quarterback commit. We talk every day, too. That's my guy."
Last season Mullins caught 52 passes for 2,011 yards and 8 touchdowns.
Notes
▪ USC DB target Jaydon Hill was offered by Florida. He took a visit to USC over the weekend and has had USC and Tennessee as his top two.
▪ USC offered PK Charlie Ham of Atlanta. Some of his other offers are Georgia Tech, Arizona, Toledo and UCF. He was the No. 5 ranked kicker by Kohl's Professional Camps.
▪ Greenville High QB Davis Beville committed to Pitt. He also had offers from Rutgers, Northwestern, Toledo and others.
▪ USC basketball target AJ Lawson had 18 points and 12 rebounds Saturday night in a 113-74 loss to the USA in the gold medal game of the FIBA U18 Americas Championship played in St. Catherines, Canada. Lawson took an official to USC in late May. Creighton, SMU and Oregon are also involved. Class of 2019 prospect Josiah James of Porter Gaud, a USC target, had 9 points and 8 rebounds.
▪ USC basketball target Wendell Moore of Concord, N.C., has officials set with N.C. State Sept. 1 and South Carolina on the 8th. He told media Sunday at U17 trials that he will visit Duke on the 22nd, Wake Forest on the 29th and will set a date with UNC.
