USC Women's Basketball

September 19, 2016 11:35 PM

Dawn Staley, Gamecocks nab another in Montgomery’s Jackson

By David Cloninger

dcloninger@thestate.com

One good turn, and all that …

South Carolina’s recruiting weekend paid off for the second time in as many days late Monday when four-star wing Bianca Jackson committed to Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks. Jackson is rated the No. 54 prospect in the country and No. 11 at her position.

Jackson announced on social media around 10 p.m. From Montgomery, Ala., the 5-foot-11 Jackson plays at Brewbaker Tech Magnet. Her father, Lewis Jackson, coaches the men’s basketball team at Alabama State and her mother, Freda Freeman-Jackson, coaches the ASU women’s team.

Jackson’s commitment fills the four open scholarships the Gamecocks will have next season, after the departure of senior Alaina Coates (fellow senior India Farmer is a walk-on). She followed LaDazhia Williams, who committed on Sunday, Elisia “Lele” Grissett and Haley Troup.

Follow on Twitter at @DCTheState

Related content

USC Women's Basketball

Comments

Videos

Dawn Staley talks about going to the Olympics

View more video

Sports Videos