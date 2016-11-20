Twin towers dominate as Gamecocks notch second win

Fourth-ranked South Carolina was letting Hampton cut to the basket with sparse resistance and was struggling to run its offense. A not-so-gentle reminder that the Gamecocks had Alaina Coates and A’ja Wilson did its job.
The two dominated the second quarter as USC scuttled the Lady Pirates 92-38 on Sunday in the first of three games in three days. Coates scored 10 straight points in the second on her way to 28 for the game, while Wilson had 20 and tied a school record for single-game free-throw percentage (1.000).
A complete story will be posted shortly.
Comments