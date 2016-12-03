USC freshman Ty-ing opponents’ best in knots

Louisville’s Asia Durr averaged nearly 20 points per game, scored 10 in the first five minutes against South Carolina and three for the remaining 35. Texas’ Brooke McCarty averaged over 16 points and was held to seven against USC.
How?
Freshman guard Tyasha Harris.
“She was on McCarty most of the second half, and when it’s going that well, especially when we needed to get stops, I felt we needed to keep her in there and keep some bigger guards on their big guards,” coach Dawn Staley said. “She did a fantastic job.”
The rookie from Indiana and backup to point guard Bianca Cuevas-Moore has been the No. 3 Gamecocks’ defensive maestro the past two games, seeing her playing time steadily rise. She was in nearly the entire second half against Texas, all over McCarty in a game USC had trouble controlling (despite a career-high 31 points from A’ja Wilson).
As the Gamecocks prepare for a third straight game away from home, is it likely Staley will again turn to Harris? Duke’s Rebecca Greenwell and Lexie Brown are averaging around 38 points per game between them.
“We got to have everybody guarding (Greenwell),” Staley said. “Their backcourt is pretty solid.”
Harris was always going to play in Staley’s rotating system but they had to switch it up in Austin, due to Alaina Coates’ foul trouble. Cuevas-Moore played most of the first half and Staley installed Harris for the second.
If Cuevas-Moore was upset – and Staley said it’s understandable, considering the junior’s competitive streak – it had to be shelved in order to get the win. Harris had shut down Durr, the Gamecocks weren’t stopping the Longhorns, so Harris was asked to blanket another superlative.
“I kind of took it as a goal. To guard the best, you got to be one of the best defenders,” Harris said of Durr. “I felt like Dawn trusted me and I had her back.”
She locked down McCarty in the most hostile atmosphere of USC’s current three-game road swing, and could play major minutes against the Blue Devils’ backcourt. She’ll be surrounded by well-wishers (mimicking two years ago, Staley estimated that four busloads of fans will accompany the team to Durham) and the knowledge that Duke, while good, isn’t nearly as good as in years past.
The Devils are still talented, though, and if they get Coates in foul trouble and eliminate half of the Gamecocks’ towering posts, they’ll be able to see the upset. Staley’s counter-move would be to take away half of Duke’s attack with Harris.
“She’s quick. I didn’t even know Ty was that quick until I saw her,” Wilson said. “She speeds people up, she gets people out of their tempo.”
NO. 3 SOUTH CAROLINA (6-0) at DUKE (8-1)
When: 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium; Durham, N.C.
TV: None
Radio: 1320 AM
South Carolina’s probable starters: G Bianca Cuevas-Moore 5-6 Jr. (7.0 ppg, 1.3 rpg); G Allisha Gray 6-0 Jr. (14.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg); G Kaela Davis 6-2 Jr. (14.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg); F A’ja Wilson 6-5 Jr. (16.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg); C Alaina Coates 6-4 Sr. (14.8 ppg, 11.8 rpg)
Duke’s probable starters: G Rebecca Greenwell 6-1 Jr. (20.8 ppg, 6.7 rpg); G Lexie Brown 5-9 Jr. (17.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg); G Kyra Lambert 5-9 So. (9.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg); F Oderah Chidom 6-4 Sr. (9.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg); F/C Kendall Cooper 6-4 Sr. (5.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg)
Next game: South Carolina hosts Minnesota at 3 p.m. on Dec. 11.
