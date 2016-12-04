No. 3 Gamecocks burned in Devils’ lair

Defense wins championships – which is what Duke felt like it did by upsetting the No. 3 Gamecocks 74-63 Sunday.
A 27-6 run stretching into the second quarter pushed the Blue Devils (9-1) ahead to stay, with USC (6-1) never able to get back into it. The Gamecocks, having knocked off three Top-15 teams in their first six games, all on the road, began with the same relentless offense as always. A’ja Wilson and Alaina Coates were dominating inside and USC was turning turnovers into opportunities.
