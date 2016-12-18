Gamecocks own second half in win over No. 9 UCLA

It was a not-so-gentle reminder. South Carolina did not get where it is by playing like it did in the first half Sunday.
The No. 6 Gamecocks listened, and blew No. 9 UCLA off the floor.
USC (9-1) used a 15-3 run out of the locker room to leap ahead of the Bruins, posting their third win over a Top-10 team in 10 games, 66-57, and answering a few questions about themselves. The Gamecocks were disorganized, disinterested in team play and discouraged as UCLA built a seven-point first-half lead.
But they can shake off a bad start to finish well, and they can play defense when pressed.
And they can keep Colonial Life Arena, its roof again rocking from the din of fans, as impregnable a stronghold as there is in the country.
Alaina Coates posted another double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds and Allisha Gray, the quiet one, again spurred USC 11 points and the key plays when the Gamecocks needed them most. A’ja Wilson had 13 and 12 to offset a rough game from Kaela Davis, while Bianca Cuevas-Moore had just enough big shots to overcome an adrenalized start.
A complete story will be posted shortly.
Comments