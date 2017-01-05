Gamecocks start, finish well in rout of Auburn

-- South Carolina blew out Auburn 73-47 on Thursday for coach Dawn Staley’s 200th win with the program, riding 21 first-half points from Kaela Davis.
USC was up 29-6 after 10 minutes. While the Gamecocks prefer to play inside, Auburn (11-5, 1-1 SEC) was daring them to shoot over the zone, so they did.
Davis stroked her first three shots, all from 3, and finished the first quarter with 19 points. She had five of the team’s seven 3s in the first.
Bianca Cuevas-Moore had a season-high 19 while A’ja Wilson had a double-double with 10 points and 11 boards. USC improved to 12-1, 2-0 SEC and is at Florida on Sunday.
