Five reasons South Carolina will beat Mississippi State ... and five reasons it won’t

1:06 Trump Inauguration parade highlights Pause

1:59 Highlights, postgame comments from Blythewood's win over Irmo

1:25 Frank Martin hears you, Gamecock Nation

17:06 Donald Trump's full inaugural speech

5:33 Frank Martin talks big week ahead

1:36 "He's in a world more beautiful than I can even imagine." Church remembers Brett Williams

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

1:16 Columbia police chief discusses new Bluff Road annex