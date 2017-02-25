So long, ‘Slim’: USC’s Tiffany Davis to be honored on Senior Day

Senior Day had a late addition.
Fifth-year senior Tiffany Davis will be honored before South Carolina’s regular-season finale Sunday after she decided to move on from the game despite having a rare sixth year of eligibility. Davis, who sat out her true freshman and junior year due to knee injuries and has missed 12 games due to injury this year, has already graduated and was pursuing another degree in psychology.
“This is my last go-round. It’s been great here,” Davis said. “I’m at a loss for words because it’s been a long journey for me. It’s going to be emotional (Sunday).”
Due to missing nearly two full seasons (she played three games as a freshman before tearing her ACL), Davis was in line to receive a sixth year from the NCAA. She confirmed during the summer that she was planning on coming back.
But the knees and various other ailments have limited her playing time this year. Davis has gotten into USC’s last three games but missed 13 of 15 before that.
“She’s been going through a lot of injury,” coach Dawn Staley said. “We want to make sure that Tiff, when she’s in position to have a family, she can run around and play with her family.”
“Just because I’ve been here a while and really my physical … is not keeping up for me,” Davis said. “It’s the better choice for me in the long term.”
Davis will leave the Gamecocks as a crucial behind-the-scenes player for the best stretch in program history. She’s hoping she can add a fourth SEC championship ring to her collection on Sunday.
About her nickname
“My dad used to call me ‘Slim’ because I was really tall when I was smaller. I had long arms that reached down to my knees. Coming in, finding out there’s another Tiffany, I told them to just call me ‘Slim.’ The only person that doesn’t is coach (Lisa) Boyer. She calls me ‘Tiff.’ ”
