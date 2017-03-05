USC Women's Basketball

TRIPLE CROWNED: USC women win third consecutive SEC Tournament title

By David Cloninger

GREENVILLE

Trailing 45-40 with 10 minutes to go, the dream was dying.

But as it has been so many times over the past four years, South Carolina was just not going to be denied.

The Gamecocks roared past Mississippi State 59-49 in a fourth-quarter frenzy on Sunday, claiming their third consecutive SEC Tournament championship and likely locking up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Down to 10 players as Alaina Coates (ankle) was unavailable, USC leaned on SEC Player of the Year A’ja Wilson and junior guard Kaela Davis to bring title No. 3 home.

A complete story will be posted shortly.

A'ja Wilson named SEC Tournament MVP

A'ja Wilson wins another prize, the MVP of this year's SEC Tournament.

ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

Evelyn Akhator, Kentucky

Kaela Davis, South Carolina

Makayla Epps, Kentucky

Morgan William, Mississippi State

A’ja Wilson, South Carolina

MVP: A’ja Wilson, South Carolina

