TRIPLE CROWNED: USC women win third consecutive SEC Tournament title

Trailing 45-40 with 10 minutes to go, the dream was dying.
But as it has been so many times over the past four years, South Carolina was just not going to be denied.
The Gamecocks roared past Mississippi State 59-49 in a fourth-quarter frenzy on Sunday, claiming their third consecutive SEC Tournament championship and likely locking up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Down to 10 players as Alaina Coates (ankle) was unavailable, USC leaned on SEC Player of the Year A’ja Wilson and junior guard Kaela Davis to bring title No. 3 home.
A complete story will be posted shortly.
ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM
Evelyn Akhator, Kentucky
Kaela Davis, South Carolina
Makayla Epps, Kentucky
Morgan William, Mississippi State
A’ja Wilson, South Carolina
MVP: A’ja Wilson, South Carolina
