March 9, 2017 2:16 PM

Dawn Staley’s selection as Team USA’s next head coach appears imminent

By DOUG FEINBERG

The Associated Press

Two people with knowledge of the decision say Dawn Staley will be the next U.S. women’s basketball Olympic coach.

They spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity because the decision hasn’t been publicly announced. Staley will be introduced at a press conference on Friday in South Carolina.

Staley helped the U.S. win gold medals as a player in 1996, 2000 and 2004. She also was an assistant coach on the 2008 and 2016 teams that won golds at the Olympics.

The 46-year-old Staley has coached the Gamecocks since 2008, guiding them to a four straight Southeastern Conference regular season titles and a three consecutive SEC Tournament crowns. The 2020 Olympics are in Tokyo and Staley will first coach the U.S. team at the FIBA World Cup next year.

Staley has made it clear she would never decline any chance to serve her country.

“For me, I wouldn’t turn down the opportunity to do it,” Staley told The State newspaper before she left for the Olympics last summer. “If I’m ever honored in that way, it wouldn’t take me long to decide.”

The State contributed to this story

GOLD STANDARD

Dawn Staley’s Olympic record

Year

Role

Record

Result

1996

player

8-0

Gold medal

2000

player

8-0

Gold medal

2004

player

8-0

Gold medal

2008

asst. coach

8-0

Gold medal*

2016

asst. coach

8-0

Gold medal*

*Coaches do not receive actual medals

USC Women's Basketball

