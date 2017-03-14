Injury sidelines Alaina Coates for NCAA tournament

There was no good news to tie in this time.
South Carolina center Alaina Coates will not be able to play in the NCAA tournament due to her ankle injury, coach Dawn Staley announced on Tuesday. The injury has ended the senior’s career.
The Gamecocks were named a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament for the fourth straight season on Monday but Staley was disappointed that they were the top seed in the Stockton Regional, meaning their third and fourth-round games would be played in California. Now it’s a question if USC will be able to get to Stockton, with a four-time All-SEC performer sidelined.
Coates sprained the ankle in a loss at Missouri on Feb. 19 and sat out the next game, a win over Texas A&M. She returned to play 27 minutes on her Senior Day as the Gamecocks beat Kentucky for their fourth straight SEC regular-season championship, sat out a first-round SEC tournament win over Georgia and played four minutes in a tournament semifinal win over Kentucky.
During that game, Coates spun around in the post with the ball and her ankle crumpled. Coates hit the floor and had to be helped off by team personnel. She has not been able to practice since.
In her absence, A’ja Wilson was named SEC Tournament MVP and freshman forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan played very well. USC, tinkering with more speed in the lineup toward the end of the season, has several options to try and overcome the loss, including starting backup point guard Bianca Cuevas-Moore alongside starter Ty Harris or putting Harrigan beside Wilson with the usual three guards.
Kaela Davis, a 6-foot-2 guard who’s coming off an all-tournament selection in Greenville, could also play some power forward. But the Gamecocks will be extremely deficient on the glass without Coates, the second-leading rebounder in program history.
USC is down to 10 players for the NCAA tournament.
The Irmo native and Dutch Fork High graduate was another of the local McDonald’s All-Americans Staley signed and she leaves USC with four SEC championships, three SEC tournament titles and at least one Final Four appearance. A double-double machine, the 6-4 Coates was always sturdy and often spectacular in the lane as opponents had no answer for her height, girth and ability to dominate games.
Coates was first-team All-SEC as a junior and senior and was named SEC Freshman and 6th Woman of the Year in 2014. She was fourth in the country this year in field-goal percentage, seventh in rebounds and 17th in double-doubles.
Coates has been mentioned as a potential top pick in the WNBA Draft.
The Gamecocks begin the NCAA tournament at 5 p.m. Friday by hosting UNC Asheville.
