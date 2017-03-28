Home has to wait: Gamecocks headed straight to Dallas

1:41 A'ja Wilson, Dawn Staley cut down the net in Stockton Pause

0:56 Crazy scenes from Five Points: South Carolina basketball advances to Final Four

3:26 Dawn Staley talks about the Gamecocks' depth

0:41 Carolina Band plays Happy Birthday for Frank Martin in New York

0:46 Get yourself some net, Ray Tanner!

0:40 South Carolina's Final Four celebration is on

1:09 Gamecocks ask Harris Pastides to cancel class

1:07 Maik Kotsar describes one of his big baskets in win over Florida

2:22 A'ja Wilson on Gamecocks' win over Florida State