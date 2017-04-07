A’ja Wilson, Alaina Coates riding solo in National Title parade

The South Carolina women’s basketball National Championship parade will feature 10 floats and more than 35 total vehicles coming down Main Street in downtown Columbia on Sunday according to a release from the city.
Most of Dawn Staley’s squad will ride in the bus that’s the final vehicle in a 32-group procession that includes the USC Color Guard, school president Harris Pastides, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, Cocky and local organizations. Local Gamecocks stars A’ja Wilson and Alaina Coates will ride in vehicles separate from the team, Coates in the third car from the end and Wilson in a Hummer with her “crew” right ahead of the team.
The parade, set to start at 3 p.m., will start at City Hall and Laurel Street and come down Main, ending at the State House. That will be followed by 30-plus minutes of speeches from mayor Steve Benjamin, congressman Jim Clyburn, USC athletic director Ray Tanner, Sankey, Pastides, Wilson and Staley.
There will be no parking after 11:59 p.m. on Saturday along the west side of Main Street between Laurel and Gervais streets.
