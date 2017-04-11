Coates ready to bring Columbia to the WNBA

Alaina Coates may get to go to Dallas after all … or at least San Antonio.
After a season-ending ankle injury prevented her from playing in South Carolina’s national championship triumph, or even traveling to Dallas for the Final Four after team medical staff advised her not to, the Gamecocks’ 6-foot-4 All-American center is set to hear her name called early in Thursday’s WNBA Draft. The Irmo native is projected as a top-five pick in three mock drafts leading to the big night and either Dallas or San Antonio holds picks 3-5.
“The good thing about it, I always tell people, when you put people in real good hands, like a Dawn Staley, they can take that to another level. That’s prepared her,” said Jerome Dickerson, Coates’ AAU coach. “She can drive, she can do a whole lot of stuff. Once she gets to the next level, they’re going to be like, ‘Oh my God.’”
Coates attended USC’s championship parade on Sunday and then left for New York, where the draft is being held. She could not comment due to being scheduled for pre-draft seminars, and parents Gary and Pamela were en route to the Big Apple as well.
But the only real concern was being able to get her ankle – casted in garnet, of course – and rolling scooter up on stage when her name gets called. The injury isn’t going to prevent teams from picking her high, although she may not be able to participate in any of training camp or the first game or two of the WNBA season, which starts May 13.
“You know, I think Dallas would love to get Alaina Coates,” analyst Rebecca Lobo said last week on a pre-draft conference call. “She would be an ideal fit for them in terms of kind of having a rim-protector inside, an offensive player who can provide a lot.”
Lobo mentioned the possibility of the Wings taking a post and a guard with their back-to-back first-round picks, and that could mean another USC player – Kaela Davis or Allisha Gray – could be heading back to Dallas with Coates. The disappointment of not being able to play for a national title after four years could be soothed by being a top professional pick, being able to stay stateside for professional ball and having immediate friends by her side.
Coates was part of the immense cycle of talent coming out of Columbia that Staley circled like a preying hawk. A McDonald’s All-American, South Carolina Miss Basketball and a back-to-back state champion at Dutch Fork High, Coates was brought into a team featuring Tiffany Mitchell, Khadijah Sessions, Asia Dozier and Aleighsa Welch.
The next year featured the arrival of more homegrown talent, most notably top national recruit A’ja Wilson, and Coates’ career, already destined for stardom, was cemented. She had won SEC Freshman and 6th Woman of the Year as a rookie; Coates would go on to earn All-SEC honors in each of her final three years, an all-defensive selection as a sophomore and some All-America honors as a junior and senior.
Dickerson knew how good Coates could be after finding her as a track and field star. Already out-running his basketball team, and also throwing the discus and shot put, it was a natural fit to put a ball in her hand.
It comes full-circle on Thursday.
“I’ll put it this way, I’m just as excited as I was when she first joined my AAU team,” Dickerson said.
