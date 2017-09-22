Carolina Band adds a twist to this week’s halftime show

The halftime show Saturday during South Carolina’s football game against Louisiana Tech will have a twist (or two) to it.
South Carolina women’s basketball senior star A’ja Wilson and Anya Martin, wife of basketball coach Frank Martin, are among the celebrities participating in the Carolina Band’s “Dancing with the Stars” performance. They’re joined by USC Student Body President Ross Lordo and WIS TV meteorologist Tim Miller.
Like the TV show, the competitors have been working with their dance partners for a few weeks. And like the TV show, it is a competition.
The four contestants are paired with USC Dance Company members. Each will perform on a dance floor set up on the field at Williams-Brice Stadium with the crowd invited to vote for a winner.
The performance is a collaboration between the Carolina Band, the USC Department of Theater and Dance, and the Department of Athletics.
The USC women’s basketball team last year participated in a halftime performance of “The Time Warp” from “Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
Comments