More Videos

USC Hall of Fame biggest honor for Eric Norwood 2:30

USC Hall of Fame biggest honor for Eric Norwood

Pause
Why do SC teachers quit? Low pay isn't the only reason 2:29

Why do SC teachers quit? Low pay isn't the only reason

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Legislators want a monument to Robert Smalls. His great-great grandson knows why. 2:39

Legislators want a monument to Robert Smalls. His great-great grandson knows why.

Watch Williams-Brice fill up for home football opener in 75 seconds 1:34

Watch Williams-Brice fill up for home football opener in 75 seconds

USC-Louisiana Tech preview: Big questions to answer after 1st loss 3:44

USC-Louisiana Tech preview: Big questions to answer after 1st loss

Dabo Swinney expects a tough challenge from Boston College 4:41

Dabo Swinney expects a tough challenge from Boston College

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. 5:35

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

They were paid how much? 1:03

They were paid how much?

Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead 5:48

Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead

  • For A'ja Wilson, dancing is sort of like basketball

    Dancing with the Stars theme show features Wilson and Anya Martin

Dancing with the Stars theme show features Wilson and Anya Martin Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com
Dancing with the Stars theme show features Wilson and Anya Martin Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

USC Women's Basketball

Carolina Band adds a twist to this week’s halftime show

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

September 22, 2017 11:20 AM

The halftime show Saturday during South Carolina’s football game against Louisiana Tech will have a twist (or two) to it.

South Carolina women’s basketball senior star A’ja Wilson and Anya Martin, wife of basketball coach Frank Martin, are among the celebrities participating in the Carolina Band’s “Dancing with the Stars” performance. They’re joined by USC Student Body President Ross Lordo and WIS TV meteorologist Tim Miller.

Like the TV show, the competitors have been working with their dance partners for a few weeks. And like the TV show, it is a competition.

The four contestants are paired with USC Dance Company members. Each will perform on a dance floor set up on the field at Williams-Brice Stadium with the crowd invited to vote for a winner.

The performance is a collaboration between the Carolina Band, the USC Department of Theater and Dance, and the Department of Athletics.

The USC women’s basketball team last year participated in a halftime performance of “The Time Warp” from “Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

More Videos

USC Hall of Fame biggest honor for Eric Norwood 2:30

USC Hall of Fame biggest honor for Eric Norwood

Pause
Why do SC teachers quit? Low pay isn't the only reason 2:29

Why do SC teachers quit? Low pay isn't the only reason

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Legislators want a monument to Robert Smalls. His great-great grandson knows why. 2:39

Legislators want a monument to Robert Smalls. His great-great grandson knows why.

Watch Williams-Brice fill up for home football opener in 75 seconds 1:34

Watch Williams-Brice fill up for home football opener in 75 seconds

USC-Louisiana Tech preview: Big questions to answer after 1st loss 3:44

USC-Louisiana Tech preview: Big questions to answer after 1st loss

Dabo Swinney expects a tough challenge from Boston College 4:41

Dabo Swinney expects a tough challenge from Boston College

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. 5:35

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

They were paid how much? 1:03

They were paid how much?

Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead 5:48

Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead

  • Frank Martin's wife, Anya, to dance at football half-time

    Dancing with the Stars theme show features Anya Martin competing against A'ja Wilson

Frank Martin's wife, Anya, to dance at football half-time

Dancing with the Stars theme show features Anya Martin competing against A'ja Wilson

Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

For A'ja Wilson, dancing is sort of like basketball

View More Video