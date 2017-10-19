More Videos

Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse 2:21

Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse

Pause
The best moments from Frank Martin’s SEC media day press conference 1:59

The best moments from Frank Martin’s SEC media day press conference

Look at where a new 20-acre park is going at BullStreet 0:56

Look at where a new 20-acre park is going at BullStreet

A'ja Wilson is the leader of the team 0:41

A'ja Wilson is the leader of the team

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule 5:24

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters 10:18

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters

Richland school resource officers learn how to work with students with disabilities 1:05

Richland school resource officers learn how to work with students with disabilities

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast 1:58

Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast

Behind the scenes: Baked Goods judges at SC State Fair in Columbia 1:53

Behind the scenes: Baked Goods judges at SC State Fair in Columbia

  • New team, new season for Staley's Gamecocks

    Gamecocks women's basketball team starts their drive for the National Championship

Gamecocks women's basketball team starts their drive for the National Championship Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com
Gamecocks women's basketball team starts their drive for the National Championship Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

USC Women's Basketball

More rounds coming in South Carolina-Connecticut series?

By Andrew Ramspacher

aramspacher@thestate.com

October 19, 2017 6:27 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- USC women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley said Thursday that South Carolina will continue its series with fellow powerhouse Connecticut beyond this season.

The Gamecocks will host the Huskies on Feb. 1 at Colonial Life Arena, completing the latest home-and-home between the proud programs.

But Staley said during SEC media day “we’re going to continue that (series). And I hope we’ll be able to continue with Maryland and Duke, just to have those high-quality programs on the schedule.”

No further details were provided.

UConn and USC have met four times since 2007 with the Huskies taking all four meetings, including last season’s 66-55 result in Storrs.

The teams were destined to meet in last year’s national championship until UConn had its record 111-game winning streak snapped by Mississippi State in the national semifinal round.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse 2:21

Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse

Pause
The best moments from Frank Martin’s SEC media day press conference 1:59

The best moments from Frank Martin’s SEC media day press conference

Look at where a new 20-acre park is going at BullStreet 0:56

Look at where a new 20-acre park is going at BullStreet

A'ja Wilson is the leader of the team 0:41

A'ja Wilson is the leader of the team

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule 5:24

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters 10:18

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters

Richland school resource officers learn how to work with students with disabilities 1:05

Richland school resource officers learn how to work with students with disabilities

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast 1:58

Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast

Behind the scenes: Baked Goods judges at SC State Fair in Columbia 1:53

Behind the scenes: Baked Goods judges at SC State Fair in Columbia

  • A'ja Wilson is the leader of the team

    Staley says senior USC women's basketball player is ready for the pro's

A'ja Wilson is the leader of the team

View More Video