More rounds coming in South Carolina-Connecticut series?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- USC women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley said Thursday that South Carolina will continue its series with fellow powerhouse Connecticut beyond this season.
The Gamecocks will host the Huskies on Feb. 1 at Colonial Life Arena, completing the latest home-and-home between the proud programs.
But Staley said during SEC media day “we’re going to continue that (series). And I hope we’ll be able to continue with Maryland and Duke, just to have those high-quality programs on the schedule.”
No further details were provided.
UConn and USC have met four times since 2007 with the Huskies taking all four meetings, including last season’s 66-55 result in Storrs.
The teams were destined to meet in last year’s national championship until UConn had its record 111-game winning streak snapped by Mississippi State in the national semifinal round.
Comments