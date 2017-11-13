South Carolina gets by Maryland behind Wilson, Harris career nights

More Videos 1:08 Josh Kendall: South Carolina's bowl outlook Pause 4:13 Martin says team not prepared, but won anyway 3:03 SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 3:13 Josh Kendall: Why USC shouldn't look past Wofford 1:58 A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later 1:27 Dawn Staley explains how South Carolina withstood Maryland’s late rally 12:56 Frank Martin recaps USC’s road win over Wofford 1:43 Mark Kingston updates progress as USC fall baseball concludes 2:01 Kelly Bryant on leading Clemson to ACC title game 1:05 Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dawn Staley explains how South Carolina withstood Maryland’s late rally South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley talks about her team’s fatigue late on the road against Maryland. South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley talks about her team’s fatigue late on the road against Maryland. ghadley@thestate.com

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley talks about her team’s fatigue late on the road against Maryland. ghadley@thestate.com