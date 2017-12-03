A’ja Wilson and Alexis Jennings both double-double as South Carolina rolls by Duke

Double double-doubles from Aj’a Wilson and Alexis Jennings powered No. 5 South Carolina to a big 72-52 win over No. 14 Duke on Sunday at Colonial Life Arena.
Neither team’s gameplan going into the matchup was much of a secret: South Carolina (8-1) would rely on Wilson, Jennings and the rest of its bigs, while Duke would attempt to collapse on Wilson and out-quick the Gamecocks with guards Rebecca Greenwell and Lexie Brown.
As it turned out, USC managed to maintain Duke’s dangerous long-range shooting, but the Blue Devils had no answers for South Carolina’s post play, as Wilson collected 18 points and 11 rebounds and Jennings put up 21 points and 10 rebounds.
All told, 61 of South Carolina’s 72 points came either from the free throw line or in the paint. Without injured guards Lindsey Spann and Bianca Cuevas-Moore, the only Gamecock to hit a 3-pointer all game was sophomore guard Victoria Patrick, but USC won the rebounding battle 40-26.
Duke, who entered the game as one of the nation’s best 3-point shooting teams, was just 1-for-10 from long distance. Brown led the Blue Devils with 13 points, but was 5-for-14 from the field, and Greenwell, who entered the game averaging 19.6 points per game, had just eight points on 3-for-8 shooting.
Before the contest, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley emphasized transition defense as both an area where her team has struggled at times and as crucial to the Gamecocks’ chances against their third ranked opponent of the season.
Staley’s squad took that message to heart — while Duke won the turnover battle 13-12, South Carolina led in points off turnovers, 19-9.
South Carolina will face Coastal Carolina on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena.
