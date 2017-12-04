Hurting at guard, USC is just weeks from requesting a waiver for this transfer

More Videos 3:16 Dawn Staley talks about lessons from Duke and a short turnaround Pause 1:37 USC commit Dakereon Joyner: I'm ready to come in and compete 2:55 Jeff Scott pleased with fast start 0:40 Justice Ernest Finney in Photos 1:00 'The Hit' by Jadeveon Clowney sounded like two cars colliding 1:34 Outback Bowl 'a great reward' for Gamecocks 0:48 Dutch Fork's Bryce Thompson: This is the perfect way to go out 0:37 Clemson celebrates ACC title game win 0:43 Missing Lexington County woman 2:33 Frank Martin on USC’s defensive issues: ‘It’s not an effort problem’ Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dawn Staley talks about lessons from Duke and a short turnaround South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley recaps her team’s win over Duke and talks about how it will impact the Gamecocks’ game Tuesday against College of Charleston. South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley recaps her team’s win over Duke and talks about how it will impact the Gamecocks’ game Tuesday against College of Charleston. ghadley@thestate.com

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley recaps her team’s win over Duke and talks about how it will impact the Gamecocks’ game Tuesday against College of Charleston. ghadley@thestate.com