More Videos

How much do you know about coyotes? 0:58

How much do you know about coyotes?

Pause
Piggly Wiggly break in 5:00

Piggly Wiggly break in

How USC's offense could look different under Bryan McClendon 1:12

How USC's offense could look different under Bryan McClendon

Look: Perry Orth working with Dakereon Joyner 0:34

Look: Perry Orth working with Dakereon Joyner

Wine and dined: How big businesses pamper our lawmakers 1:08

Wine and dined: How big businesses pamper our lawmakers

Marcquise Reed, Gabe DeVoe recap Clemson’s win over Louisville 1:39

Marcquise Reed, Gabe DeVoe recap Clemson’s win over Louisville

After Sugar Bowl loss, Dabo Swinney and Kelly Bryant react and reflect 14:35

After Sugar Bowl loss, Dabo Swinney and Kelly Bryant react and reflect

Pharoh Cooper celebrates NFL Draft selection by LA Rams 0:38

Pharoh Cooper celebrates NFL Draft selection by LA Rams

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:00

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

What this proposal could mean to Columbia's bar scene 0:58

What this proposal could mean to Columbia's bar scene

  • What Dawn Staley said about fouls, chippy road loss to Missouri

    South Carolina coach Dawn Staley reacts after the team's road loss to Missouri.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley reacts after the team's road loss to Missouri. The Kansas City Star
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley reacts after the team's road loss to Missouri. The Kansas City Star

USC Women's Basketball

Judge for yourself: Dirty plays by Missouri against USC or not?

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@thestate.com

January 07, 2018 06:01 PM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 53 MINUTES AGO

It wasn’t the first time South Carolina women’s basketball lost this year, but the Gamecocks’ 83-74 defeat on Sunday at the hands of Missouri certainly had USC fans fired up in a way they haven’t been all season.

The main subject of the Gamecocks’ ire was the referees, who assessed two early fouls against star forward A’ja Wilson that kept her on the bench for long stretches of time and ejected head coach Dawn Staley for two technical fouls.

All told, the Gamecocks finished with 26 fouls, including Staley’s, their most in a game since Jan. 12, 2012, and Wilson fouled out for the first time this season and the fourth time in her career.

However, USC fans not only felt that the referees were too harsh in calling fouls on South Carolina, but also too lenient when it came to officiating the Tigers, allowing star Sophie Cunningham and others to get away with dirty plays.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In particular, fans and observers pointed to two plays in particular as examples of unsportsmanlike conduct on the part of Mizzou. Below, we’ll give you video of each and the circumstances surrounding both plays.

First, midway through the second quarter, with the Gamecocks still locked in a close matchup with the Tigers, forward Cierra Porter walked into Wilson’s face with what appeared to be her shoulder as both players were setting up for the ball to be inbounded. Wilson stumbled back, grabbing her mouth, and had to come out of the game briefly while trainers looked at her.

Second, around the same time, Cunningham came up from behind South Carolina redshirt senior Lindsey Spann at the top of the 3-point arc as Mizzou set up its offense and violently tried to move past her, grabbing her by the shoulder and pushing her.

Greg Hadley: 803-771-8382, @GregHadley9

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

How much do you know about coyotes? 0:58

How much do you know about coyotes?

Pause
Piggly Wiggly break in 5:00

Piggly Wiggly break in

How USC's offense could look different under Bryan McClendon 1:12

How USC's offense could look different under Bryan McClendon

Look: Perry Orth working with Dakereon Joyner 0:34

Look: Perry Orth working with Dakereon Joyner

Wine and dined: How big businesses pamper our lawmakers 1:08

Wine and dined: How big businesses pamper our lawmakers

Marcquise Reed, Gabe DeVoe recap Clemson’s win over Louisville 1:39

Marcquise Reed, Gabe DeVoe recap Clemson’s win over Louisville

After Sugar Bowl loss, Dabo Swinney and Kelly Bryant react and reflect 14:35

After Sugar Bowl loss, Dabo Swinney and Kelly Bryant react and reflect

Pharoh Cooper celebrates NFL Draft selection by LA Rams 0:38

Pharoh Cooper celebrates NFL Draft selection by LA Rams

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:00

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

What this proposal could mean to Columbia's bar scene 0:58

What this proposal could mean to Columbia's bar scene

  • What Dawn Staley said about fouls, chippy road loss to Missouri

    South Carolina coach Dawn Staley reacts after the team's road loss to Missouri.

What Dawn Staley said about fouls, chippy road loss to Missouri

View More Video