South Carolina rides huge first quarter to win in NCAA opener

It wasn't madness, it wasn't magical, but it was enough to open March right, as South Carolina women's basketball defeated North Carolina A&T in its NCAA tournament opener on Friday, 63-52.
The second-seeded Gamecocks (27-6, 12-4 SEC) never trailed against No. 15 seed A&T, thanks to a 19-4 run to start the game powered by free throws from star senior forward A'ja Wilson and perfect 3-for-3 3-point shooting from freshman Bianca Jackson.
Beyond that, however, USC never turned the game into the blowout it looked like it might become early on, as the Aggies actually outscored it 41-37 over the final three quarters.
NC A&T's zone defense took its toll on the Gamecocks, who shot just 38 percent on the game and committed 19 turnovers, continuing a troubling trend that bothered Dawn Staley's team throughout the SEC tournament in Nashville.
But the Aggies were unable to take advantage of those mistakes, shooting 33 percent from the field and scoring just 22 points off turnovers. It didn't help that late in the third quarter, their leading scorer, Shantell Bostick, had to leave the game for a significant chunk with a wrist injury.
North Carolina A&T staged a late rally in the fourth quarter, going 4-for-6 from beyond the arc in the period to close within seven points on one occasion and give the 11,085 fans at Colonial Life Arena late anxiety.
It was only with some late heroics from Wilson, who had 19 points and 16 rebounds on the night for her 22nd double-double of the season, and junior guard Doniyah Cliney, who had six of her eight points in the fourth quarter, that USC was able to hold the upstart Aggies at bay and continue to keep 2 seeds perfect in NCAA play.
With the victory, South Carolina advances to the round of 32, where it will face Staley's alma mater, No. 10 seed Virginia, who defeated seventh-seed California, on Sunday.
