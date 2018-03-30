A'ja Wilson continues her sweep of Player of the Year awards

An organization has named A'ja Wilson its women's college basketball national player of the year — again, for the fourth time.
This Friday, it was the U.S. Basketball Writers Association that honored the South Carolina great, naming her the Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Year in Columbus, Ohio.
Wilson has now won three national player of the year awards in two days and five total on the season, earning recognition from USA Today, espnW, the Associated Press and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association as well.
There are now only two major national player of the year awards left — the Naismith Trophy and the Wooden Award. The Naismith Trophy winner will be announced Saturday, while the Wooden Award will be handed on April 6. If Wilson wins both, it will be the fourth consecutive year there has been a unanimous national player of the year.
Wilson has also earned AP and WBCA All-American honors for the third year in a row. She is South Carolina's first national player of the year and is widely expected to be the first pick in the WNBA Draft on April 12.
