A'ja Wilson delivers double-double in WNBA debut

A'ja Wilson scored 14 points in her WNBA debut Sunday as her team, the Las Vegas Aces, lost to the Connecticut Sun 101-65.
Wilson started the game played nearly 32 minutes, a team high, shooting 3-of-13 from the field. She added 10 rebounds, two blocked shots and two steals.
Wilson swept the national player of the year awards this past season, was a three-time All-American and led the USC women to their first national championship in 2017. Last month, she became the program's first No. 1 draft pick in the WNBA, going to the Aces.
It was revealed at her USC graduation this month that a statue will be built in her honor outside of Colonial Life Arena at a date to be determined.
Former Gamecocks Allisha Gray and Kaela Davis (Dallas Wings), Tiffany Mitchell (Indiana Fever) and Alaina Coates (Chicago Sky) each made their season debuts Sunday as well.
Wilson comes the closest to Columbia when the Aces play the Atlanta Dream on Aug. 7.
Comments